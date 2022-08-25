Langworthy to Face Della Pia in November General for 23rd Congressional Seat

Republican Nick Langworthy will face Democrat Max Della Pia in November’s General Election for the 23rd Congressional seat.
Langworthy won the Republican primary for the new 23rd district against Carl Paladino on Tuesday. According to the State Board of Elections, with 423 of 424 districts reporting, Langworthy received 24,275 vote compared with Paladino’s 22,283 votes.
Republican Joe Sempolinski defeated Della Pia in the special election on Tuesday to fill the remainder of former Congressman Tom Reed‘s term in the current 23rd Congressional Seat. Sempolinski receved 52.8% of the vote to Della Pia’s 46.3%, with all districts reporting.
Sempolinski released a statement saying,
“It is the honor of a lifetime to be selected by my friends and neighbors to speak for them on the floor of the US House of Representatives. I intend to spend my time in Congress fighting for the people that have given me everything in my life. I will work to make sure that the voice of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes is heard throughout the remainder of this Congressional term. One of the chief things that makes our nation great is that we are governed by representatives chosen by and from among the people. To be selected as one of those representatives, even for a few months, is a sacred duty.”
