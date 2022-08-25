Langworthy to Face Della Pia in November General for 23rd Congressional Seat

Republican Nick Langworthy will face Democrat Max Della Pia in November’s General Election for the 23rd Congressional seat.

Langworthy won the Republican primary for the new 23rd district against Carl Paladino on Tuesday. According to the State Board of Elections, with 423 of 424 districts reporting, Langworthy received 24,275 vote compared with Paladino’s 22,283 votes.

Republican Joe Sempolinski defeated Della Pia in the special election on Tuesday to fill the remainder of former Congressman Tom Reed‘s term in the current 23rd Congressional Seat. Sempolinski receved 52.8% of the vote to Della Pia’s 46.3%, with all districts reporting.

Sempolinski released a statement saying,