Large Amount of Fentanyl Seized in Search, Falconer Man Arrested

An investigation into a large scale fentanyl distribution ring resulted in several raids and the arrest of a Falconer man.

Jamestown Police said that members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators searched a home in Jamestown and in Falconer on Saturday night. A third search was done on a pick-up truck following a traffic stop.

In that search, detectives located 181.2 grams of fentanyl, 5 doses of LSD, a scale, and $6700 in cash.

22-year old Alex Johnson has been charged with 2nd Degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Anyone with information about drug or criminal activity is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477.