Late Blight Found In Cattaraugus County, Affects Tomatoes, Potatoes

Late blight has been found in Cattaraugus County and could affect vegetables in Chautauqua County soon.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County said they received information about late blight from the Cornell Vegetable Program.

Late blight is a quick spreading, easily traveling, and devastating disease that causes fruit rot and plant death on tomatoes and potatoes. It is caused by the water mold Phytophthora infestans and will rapidly spread and infect surrounding fields and areas.

Symptoms include dark lesions that form on leaves and stems. Plants that are in low-lying areas of the field, areas with continual shade, and areas along hedgerows will be most affected. Disease spots are often dark gray to brown in color and may or may not have a ring of pale green tissue around them. They are often irregular in shape and size, and can become as large as a quarter. Leaf spots will often have small fuzzy white spores on the underside of the leaf in wet and humid conditions.

The Extension said you can take preemptive measures to limit the spread of late blight. Actions include planting resistant varieties; disposing of infected tubers and plant material by placing in a trash bag, burning, or burying; rotating growing areas; scouting frequently and removing suspect plants immediately; applying approved fungicides when appropriate.

For more information, or if you suspect you might have infected plants, call 716-664-9502 ext. 202 or ext. 224, email chautauquaag@cornell.edu (for commercial growers) or chautauquamg@cornell.edu (for home gardeners).