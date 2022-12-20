Late Season Deer Hunting Still Available in New York State

Hunters are reminded that late season deer hunting is still available across the Southern Zone in New York State, which includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the Holiday Deer Hunt allows families to hunt together when students are on break from school and many adults have time off from work.

The regular firearms season in the Southern Zone includes a late bow and muzzleloader season until December 20 and December 26 to January 1.

The Holiday Deer Hunt is an extension of the late bow and muzzleloader season, running from December 26, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Hunters must possess a bowhunting or muzzleloading privilege to participate in the late bow or muzzleloader season, and they may use all deer carcass tags valid during those seasons.

Seggos said these late seasons are also a great time to get venison for consumption or to donate venison to others. Every late season deer hunter has at least one tag for antlerless deer, with either-sex and antlerless-only Bow/Muzz tags, and unfilled regular season tags which can also be used for antlerless deer during the late seasons.