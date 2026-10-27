State Police and local law enforcement have increased patrols through Halloween, targeting impaired and reckless drivers.

The enforcement campaign, which is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, started Sunday, October 25 and runs through Saturday, October 31.

The Halloween impaired driving enforcement campaign is one of several coordinated initiatives funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes. These targeted mobilizations provide resources to law enforcement statewide to target underage drinking and increase DWI patrols and sobriety checkpoints during the campaign period.

During last year’s initiative, law enforcement officers issued 44,545 citations, including 1,210 for impaired driving and 8,701 for speeding.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven James said, “Halloween is a fun day for many, but can also be a lesson in responsibility on New York’s roadways. We urge drivers to be smart and make the right choice to not drink and drive and take extra caution when approaching trick-or-treaters and pedestrians. We are proud to partner with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and our law enforcement partners to make sure everyone has a safe Halloween.”

Motorists can expect several sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols during the enforcement period. In addition to targeting impaired drivers, law enforcement officers will also be looking for drivers that are distracted or speeding.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), from 2019 to 2024, 201 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes on Halloween night involving at least one driver who had a blood alcohol level of .01 or higher, and 176 people were killed in crashes that involved a drunk driver with a BAC of .08 or higher. More than half (54 percent) of people aged 21-34 killed in traffic crashes during this 5-year period were in drunk-driving crashes.

Victims in these drunk-driving crashes included 31 pedestrians and 144 drivers and passengers. The risk of pedestrian fatalities is 43 percent higher on Halloween compared to any other night, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), which was based on 42 years of NHTSA data. The JAMA study also found that children between the ages of 4 and 8 are 10 times more likely to be hit by a vehicle on Halloween than on any other evening.

For drivers who might find themselves in need of a way home after Halloween parties, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the ’s “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple and Android smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to report a suspected impaired driver.