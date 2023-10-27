Leaf Collection Begins In Jamestown on October 30

Leaf collection begins in the City of Jamestown on Monday, October 30.

The Jamestown Department of Public Works advises residents to rake leaves to the terrace area behind the curb and not into the street. Please refrain from placing any trash, plastic bags, containers, etc. in leaves. All basketball hoops in the Right of Way must be removed.

Phase 1 will begin in the Foote Avenue, Martin Road and Linwood Avenue area and move east and north, counter clockwise, to the east side of Washington Street and the Fluvanna Avenue area.

Phase 2 of leaf collection will begin in the Foote Avenue and Ivy Street area and will move west and north, clockwise, to Washington Street. Phase 2 is estimated to begin November 13, 2023.

No yard waste, brush, hedge trimmings, garden debris or tree branches will be collected.

This material, as well as leaves, can be brought to the BPU Yard Waste Site at 1001 Monroe Street during their normal hours of operation on Saturdays from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM through November 11, 2023

The Department of Public Works is looking for local farmers and/or composters who may be interested in obtaining leaves collected this fall. Leaves can be brought directly to those interested or collected at a later date. If interested, please contact the DPW at (716) 483-7545.