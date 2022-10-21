Leaf Collection in the City of Jamestown Begins Monday, October 31

Leaf collection will begin in the City of Jamestown on Monday, October 31.

Phase 1 will begin in the Foote Avenue and Ivy Street area, moving west and north, clockwise through that side of town to Washington Street.

Phase 2 is estimated to begin November 14 and takes place in the Foote Avenue, Martin Road, and Linwood Avenue area.

Residents are asked to rake leaves to the terrace behind the curb and not into the street. Please do not put any trash, plastic bags, or containers in with leaves.

All basketball hoops on the street also must be removed.

The DPW is looking for local farmers or composters who may be interested in obtaining leaves collected this fall. Leaves can be brought directly to those interested or collected at a later date. Those who are interested may call the DPW at 716-483-7545.

A reminder that the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Yard Waste Site remains open to residential customers from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturdays until November 12. Call 716-661-1660 for more information.

Also, the Chautauqua Lake Association is reminding Lakewood residents to rake shores and bring weed debris to the curb for pick-up on Monday October 24.