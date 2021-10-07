‘Learn The Sounds of Fire Safety’ Theme for Fire Prevention Week

The Falconer Fire Department is promoting the Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” This year’s campaign is taking place now until October 9th, and works to educate everyone about simple actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

Fire Prevention Officer Katie Delahow said “It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action. Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

The Falconer Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, including and Open House, Poster Contest and Fire Safety Days at the Falconer Central Schools.