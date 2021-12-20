Legal Assistance of WNY to Receive $2.4 million from Eviction Protection Program

Legal Assistance of Western New York will receive $2.4 million from an Eviction Protection Grant program.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is distributing the grants which are being awarded to legal service providers to assist in providing legal assistance to low-income tenants at risk of or subject to eviction. The Eviction Protection Grant Program is part of HUD’s continued work to support families recovering from the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HUD Deputy Regional Administrator for New York Stephen Murphy said, “HUD’s award of Eviction Protection Grants to Legal Assistance of Western New York comes at a critical time as New York State’s moratorium on COVID-related evictions is scheduled to expire on January 15, 2022. This funding will allow the grantees to provide essential legal assistance at no cost to low-income tenants facing eviction, including those living in rural areas.”

Legal Assistance of Western New York can be contacted at lawny.org.