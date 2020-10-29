Legislature Pulls Resolution Involving Appointment of New Democratic Election Commissioner

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Legislature on Wednesday did not confirm the appointment of a new Democratic County Board of Elections commission, which came as a surprise to the man who currently holds that position and also serves as the chairman of the county Democratic Committee.

The vote on the appointment of deputy Democratic election commissioner Luz Torres to be the next commissioner to represent the party was withdrawn prior to the start of Wednesday’s meeting. Earlier this month, Torres was recommended by a majority vote of the Chautauqua County Democratic Committee to replace long-time commissioner Norm Green, who will be retiring at the end of this year.

Upon learning of the appointment being pulled from consideration, Green attempted to speak on the issue at the first privilege of the floor, but was removed by a deputy sheriff at the request Democratic Legislature Minority Leader Chuck Nazzaro of Jamestown. Only matters that will be taken up by the legislature during its scheduled voting session can be commented on during the first privileged of the floor.

Lawmakers say they were concerned with the process of selecting Torres and wanted to look into it further as the reason for pulling the appointment from consideration.

If appointed, Torres would be the first Latina department head and the only woman of color leading a Chautauqua County department.