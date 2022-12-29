Lily Dale Assembly Historic District Receive NYS Historic Preservation Award

The Lily Dale Assembly Historic District in Cassadaga has been recognized with a 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Award.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, “Preserving notable landmarks across New York allows us to celebrate our shared history and honor our collective past.”

The Lily Dale Assembly Historic District has been recognized for Excellence in Community Achievement. The effort to nominate this community for its historic contributions to Spiritualism and the women’s rights movement was spearheaded by community members whose advocacy and persistence successfully identified more than 200 historic resources for the district, which is now listed on the National and State Registers of Historic Places.

Created in 1980, the State Historic Preservation Awards are presented by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation each year to honor excellence in the protection and revitalization of historic and cultural resources.