Lily Dale Assembly Opens Today, June 24

The Lily Dale Assembly Season opens today at noon.

Until September 4, visitors can experience a full schedule of workshops, seminars and special events that feature some of the leading names in spirituality.

There will be mediumship demonstrations, healing services, and other activities. A special Butterfly Release Ceremony will be held today where newly awakened butterflies will be released as an opportunity to remember the souls of loved ones.

Events on Saturday, June 25 will feature a “Manifest Your Limitless Life” workshop with Reverand Colleen Vanderzyden, who is a registered medium and certified intuitive life coach; and a Tibetan Monks Opening Ceremony and Mandala Sand Painting.

For more information, visit lilydaleassembly.org.

