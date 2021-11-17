Lincoln Elementary School Principal Recognized as JCC Distinguished Alumnus

Lincoln Elementary School Principal Katie Russo was recognized at the School Board meeting for being presented with a Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Jamestown Community College Alumni Association.

Dr. Whitaker read from the award announcement, “‘Mrs. Russo remains engaged with students and their families which became increasingly important during the Global Pandemic back when she made it her mission to ensure students’ needs were met, that they had daily interaction with the school staff, and that they were meeting their potential.’ So I wanted to say congratulations to Katie for being awarded the highest alumni honor at JCC.”

The distinguished alumni award is given to those who have typified the college’s tradition of excellence and brought credit to the college through personal accomplishment, professional achievement, or humanitarian service.

Mrs. Russo serves as President of the Jamestown Principals Association and is a member of the School Administrators Association of New York State. For many years, she served on the board of directors of the Jamestown Community Learning Council. Mrs. Russo and her husband, Matt, live in Jamestown and have two children.