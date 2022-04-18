WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Lincoln Elementary School, Staff Raise $9,423 for American Heart Association

Lincoln Elementary School physical education teachers, Chris Hammond and Aaron Zwald, along with Principal Katie Russo get slimed by students for exceeding their goal and raising $9,423.77 for the American Heart Association through the Kids Healthy Heart Challenge.

Lincoln Elementary School students and staff raised over $9,400 dollars for the American Heart Association through the Kids Healthy Heart Challenge.

This is the fifth year of the challenge and Lincoln School has raised $29,309 towards the American Heart Association over the years.

As a reward for exceeding their goal of $5,000; top student donors had the opportunity to dump pails of slime over Principal Katie Russo and Physical Education teachers, Chris Hammond and Aaron Zwald.

During the four weeks of the Kids Heart Challenge, Mr. Hammond and Mr. Zwald focused more on every day fitness activities and less on sports and skills-related activities with the students. For two weeks, students participated in fitness stations and the teachers discussed the positive impact that these activities have on cardiovascular health. The teachers also discussed different heart-healthy activities that students can do at home, as well as heart-healthy foods they can eat.

