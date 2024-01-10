Linnea Haskin To Coordinate NY Food For NY Families Program In Chautauqua County

Former Jamestown Public Market Director Linnea Haskin has joined Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Nutrition Program.

Haskin will be employed as a Food Resource Educator for the Grow Chautauqua Food System Program.

The position is funded through an $800,000 State Department of Agriculture and Markets “New York Food for New York Families” grant. Haskin will assist in the oversight of those funds and coordinate the distribution of the locally produced food to the community.

The program aims to provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further strengthen New York’s food system.

Over $500,000 will be invested in state products. Brigiotta’s Farmland Produce has agreed to be the lead partner in packaging state procured foods into boxes for up to 500 individual boxes per week.

Distribution of the food boxes will be at no cost to community members, first come, first serve. Distribution sites will be hosted for a total of 40 weeks between June 2024 and August 2025, and promoted via social media, print media, and traditional outreach.

Haskin is a native of Frewsburg and has worked and volunteered in various capacities across the Chautauqua County food system. Following her graduation from Fordham University with a Master of Social Work, she worked with the Salvation Army to establish a food pantry program in Dunkirk, collaborating with a variety of community programs and services. She also spent time with the Chautauqua Health Network as the Building Healthy Communities Coordinator, partnering with six county school districts and municipalities to implement healthy eating and complete street policies.

For the past six years she has managed the Jamestown Public Market and its programs, including overseeing the establishment of the Jamestown Mobile Market, a local food access program that reaches over 600 individuals per year.

In addition, she served three terms as Chair of the Chautauqua County Food Policy Council and is currently a member of the Regional Leadership Team under the Food Future WNY Initiative. She is a Master Preserver and enjoys finding ways to both preserve and cook with locally grown produce.

Haskin resides in Jamestown with her husband and five cats.