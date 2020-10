A debate between the two 2020 candidates for New York State Assembly in the 150th District – Andrew Goodell and Christina Cardinale. Moderated by WRFA’s Jason Sample with questions provided by media panelists Terry Frank of WJTN Radio and Justin Gould of WNY News Now. Recorded Oct. 8, 2020 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.