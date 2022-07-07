[LISTEN] 2022 WRFA Great American Picnic – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

LAKEWOOD, NY – The 2022 WRFA Great American Picnic, taking place on Tuesday, June 21 at Southern Tier Brewing Company. An annual fundraiser for Community Radio in Jamestown! This year’s fundraiser focused on music from artists in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and featured performances from Kyle Gustafson, Gary Peters Jr., Porcelain Busdrivers, Cindy Love, Cold Lazarus, Backlog, and Judas H. Priest! Over $2600 was raised as part of the fundraising effort. Thank you to all who supported the cause!