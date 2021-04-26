[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Adam Owens from JCC’s Scharmann Theatre Discusses Edgar Allan Poe Radio Show

Adam Owens from The Robert Lee Scharmann Theatre at SUNY JCC is in the studio to talk about an upcoming virtual production he’s working on focusing on Edgar Allen Poe. The Audition deadline is April 27.
