[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – An Interview with LeLand Gantt from ‘Rhapsody in Black

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with actor LeLand Gantt about his one-man show, “Rhapsody in Black”, which will be presented at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The show focuses on the issue racism in America, as told through the personal experiences of Gantt, an African-American actor and artist.

Originally airing Friday, Jan. 29, 2022 on Arts on Fire.

MORE INFORMATION

Written and performed by LeLand Gantt and developed at NYC’s Actors Studio by Estelle Parsons, Rhapsody in Black is a one-man show that explores LeLand’s personal journey to understand and eventually transcend racism in America. We follow his life story—from an underprivileged childhood in the ghettos of McKeesport, Pennsylvania to teenage experiments with crime and drugs to scholastic achievement and an acting career that land adult LeLand in situations where he is virtually the only African American in the room. His efforts to cope with the various psychological effects of consistently being marked “The Other” is recounted in remarkable and exquisitely moving detail, guaranteed to leave lasting impressions. Multiple elements combine to give Rhapsody its super-powered emotional punch, many of them concentrated in the incredible persona of its star. In his own words, “Objective truth strikes a chord.”

The performance will be immediately followed by a conversation between Mr. Gantt and the audience in attendance.

Born and raised in McKeesport, PA, LeLand Gantt is a working actor based in New York City where he is a member of Actor’s Studio. Credits include Two Trains Running and Radio Golf (Syracuse Stage); Walter Mosley’s The Fall of Heaven, world premier (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park); Gem of the Ocean (Arena Stage), Jitney (Pittsburgh Public Theater), and In Walks Ed (Longwharf Theater).

Tickets for Rhapsody in Black are general admission and priced at $12 for adults and $7 for students. The performance is recommended for audiences aged 15 and older due to adult language and situations. Masks are required to be worn by patrons regardless of vaccination status. The performance is sponsored by YWCA of Jamestown New York.

