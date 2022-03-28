[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Author William McKeever Discusses His Book “Secret Places of Western New York”

WRFA’s Anthony Merchant talks with author William McKeever, who recently wrote his first book “Secret Places of Western New York: 25 Scenic Hikes” with wife Jennifer Hillman

Anthony and Bill discuss writing your first book, the influence of environmentalist Bruce Kershner and his writings, finding pieces of history in nature, the vast amount of trails and hikes in Western New York, teaching the next generation to respect the planet and much more.

“Hike to grottos where the only sound is the trickle of water, crawl through hidden caves, commune with nature in ancient forests, stumble upon tucked away treasures like lonely graves, splash on secluded beaches and creeks, admire towering waterfalls, and if you dare, step under the cascade yourself. Find historical carvings on rocks and trees that many walk past but never see, and be awestruck when ice volcanoes erupt on the shores of Lake Erie.

These outdoor adventures appeal to a range of abilities, with most hikes accessible for the whole family. Co-authors Jennifer Hillman and William McKeever have teamed up with Bruce Kershner’s literary estate to encourage the next generation of explorers to discover 25 compelling secret and not-so-secret scenic day hikes within Western New York. “