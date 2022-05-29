[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci Talk Comedy and Hypnosis – May 27, 2022

Improv legend Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci join WRFA’s Anthony Merchant to discuss their Hyprov show that they’ll be bringing to the Reg Lenna in Jamestown on June 3rd, 2022. The three discuss the origins of Hyprov, how the performances continue to improve over time, working with people who are hypnotized, how Hyprov has different challenges for Colin than doing Whose Line, taking the show off Broadway and much more

www.hyprov.com/

www.colinmochrie.com/

entrancingentertainment.com/

www.instagram.com/colinmochrie7591/

www.instagram.com/asadmecci/

twitter.com/colinmochrie

twitter.com/hypnohype

www.wrfalp.com/

reglenna.com/