[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Dave Keogh from Town Pants , Len Barry from Reg Lenna

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Dave Keogh from Town Pants , Len Barry from Reg Lenna

The Town Pants’ Dave Keogh talks with Jason Sample from WRFA about the upcoming show at Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. Plus Len Barry from the Reg offers details on the 2021-22 Reg Programming Season. And music from the Town Pants and the Probables.

 

