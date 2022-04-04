[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Filmmaker Travis Carlson discusses new movie Mother’s Day – April 1, 2022

WRFA’s Anthony Merchant talks to Chautauqua County native and filmmaker Travis Carlson to discuss his newest film Mother’s Day and what it was like filming locally and doing a continuous one shot film.

The two also discuss growing up in Chautauqua County, what sparked Travis’s love for film, advice for aspiring filmmakers and much more.

Mother’s Day is now available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and streaming on video on demand

https://www.panamericanfilms.com/mothers-day

https://www.facebook.com/MothersDayFeature