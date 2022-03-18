[LISTEN/WATCH] Arts on Fire LIVE: Sixpence – March 17, 2022

On Thursday, March 17, WRFA welcomed Sixpence to the Reg Lenna Multimedia Studios for a special live broadcast performance as part of our Arts on Fire LIVE series!

Sixpence is a folk music duo providing an alchemic mix of harp, guitar and voices featuring Celtic, British, and American folk music and inspired original songs. William Russell on guitar and vocals, and Ellen Paquette on harp and vocals.

ABOUT AOF LIVE:

Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance!

The program will not only be broadcast live, but also replayed the following week during our regular Arts on Fire time slot – Fridays at 5 p.m. on WRFA. The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.

This special presentation of Arts on Fire LIVE is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.