[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Miki Girts Discusses the Upcoming Grub Show at Lost Recording Studio

Miki Girts from Whirlybird Music Festival talks with WRFA’s Jason Sample about the upcoming Whirlybird production at Jamestown’s Lost Recording Studio on Friday, April 30 and featuring the band Grub (Buffalo, NY).

Miki Girts


