[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Miles Hilton February 24, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Artist Miles Hilton joined AOF host Anthony Merchant to discuss their current exhibit Wood Wide Web, working with artist Wendy Bale, fiber arts, creative writing and so much more www.theferalneedle.com/ www.instagram.com/the_feral_needle/
