[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – NCC’s Journey Gunderson Discusses 2020 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival Headliners

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with National Comedy Center executive Director Journey Gunderson about the 2020 headliners for the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival – Jeff Foxworthy and SNL alumni David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon. Gunderson also gives details about the NCC being nominated as Best New Museum in America by USA Today.

Journey Gunderson

