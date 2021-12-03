[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Neil Flory Discusses JCC 2021 Winter Concert

Dr. Neil Flory, director of the Jamestown Community College Music Department, discusses the two free winter concerts in December that are open to the public.

The choir and concert band will showcase a variety of music styles during a combined performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Jamestown Campus student union. The event will also feature special guests The Pearl City Jazz Ensemble directed by Ralph Rasmusson.

Julie Costantini directs the JCC choir, while the concert band performs under the direction of Chris Wakefield.

The student union will also host Winter Jam!, featuring JCC’s rock ensembles under the direction of Bill Eckstrom at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9. The concert will also feature special guest band The Way Back.

Admission is free to both concerts, which will also be streamed live on the SUNY JCC YouTube page.