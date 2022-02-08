[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Photographer Catherine Panebianco Discusses Her Book ‘Holding Time’

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Local photographer Cathy Panebianco, who is publishing her first book entitled “Holding Time.”

“Holding Time” is a love story about family. By using her dad’s Kodak slides taken in the 1950s and 60s and physically holding them in her home and around Jamestown, Cathy literally melded her past with her present. This might be her family’s story, but it’s really every family’s story.

The book became available for presale in January and will continue to be for sale until Feb. 16 at www.kickstarter.com/projects/holdin…me/holding-time.

The presale is an opportunity to purchase the book in advance of publication and purchase special, presale-only rewards, including the opportunity to have your family and your pet photographed by Cathy.

In addition to winning awards and participating in local and regional photography exhibits, Cathy has also been a long-time supporter of the Chautauqua County Humane Society as past president and as a volunteer by photographing the adoptable dogs to help them find their forever families.

Cathy will donate 50% of her proceeds from Holding Time to the Chautauqua County Humane Society and Infinity Visual & Performing Arts.