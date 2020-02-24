WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Rojo Perez Talks Comedy and Upcoming Show in Jamestown

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Rojo Perez Talks Comedy and Upcoming Show in Jamestown

By Leave a Comment

Nationally touring comedian Rojo Perez will be in Jamestown on Friday, Feb. 28 for two shows at the Tropicana Room as part of the National Comedy Center’s monthly showcase of comedy. WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Rojo to preview his upcoming appearance.  For ticket information visit www.ComedyCenter.org.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.