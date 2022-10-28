WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – 23rd Congressional Candidate Discussion- October 27, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley holds a discussion between the candidates for the new 23rd Congressional District Seat. The discussion features Republican candidate Nick Langworthy and Democrat Max Della Pia.

Max Della Pia, Nick Langworthy


