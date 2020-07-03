WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Alize Scott and Taylor Scott from the Jamestown Justice Coalition

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Alize Scott and Taylor Scott from the Jamestown Justice Coalition

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Alize Scott and Taylor Scott about the recently created Jamestown Justice Coalition – including its mission and what are the key issues it’s focusing on.

Alize Scott (left) and Taylor Scott


← All Posts for Show Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.