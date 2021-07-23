[LISTEN] Community Matters – Andy Goodell – July 22, 2021 July 23, 2021 By WRFA Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks to Assemblyman Andy Goodell about his thoughts on the last State Legislative session and what he hopes to accomplish in the next session. Andy Goodell Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
