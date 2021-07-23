WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Andy Goodell – July 22, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Andy Goodell – July 22, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks to Assemblyman Andy Goodell about his thoughts on the last State Legislative session and what he hopes to accomplish in the next session.

Andy Goodell


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.