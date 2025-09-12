WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


[LISTEN] Community Matters – Anthony Merchant – September 11, 2025

By

WRFA celebrates its 21st Birthday on Saturday, September 13, 2025. WRFA GM Anthony Merchant tells us all about a fundraiser that’s taking place that day that will feature live, local music and more.


