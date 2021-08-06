[LISTEN] Community Matters – Babe Ruth World Series – August 5, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series Committee Members Kim Ecklund and Russ Diethrick about the World Series event coming to Jamestown next week.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series Committee Members Kim Ecklund and Russ Diethrick about the World Series event coming to Jamestown next week.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply