WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Carmelo Hernandez – September 7, 2023

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Carmelo Hernandez – September 7, 2023

By Leave a Comment

We talk to Chautauqua County’s Director of Mental Hygiene and Social Services Carmelo Hernandez about emergency housing and how the county is handling issues that have been raised by Falconer residents.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.