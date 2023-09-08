[LISTEN] Community Matters – Carmelo Hernandez – September 7, 2023 September 8, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment We talk to Chautauqua County’s Director of Mental Hygiene and Social Services Carmelo Hernandez about emergency housing and how the county is handling issues that have been raised by Falconer residents. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply