WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Carolines On Broadway Exhibit Opening at National Comedy Center – June 29, 2023

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Carolines On Broadway Exhibit Opening at National Comedy Center – June 29, 2023

By Leave a Comment

The National Comedy Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the new exhibit about legendary comedy club, Carolines On Broadway, at the Center in Jamestown.

Carolines on Broadway owner and co-founder Caroline Hirsch with National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson at opening of Carolines on Broadway exhibit at the Comedy Center (June 20, 2023)


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.