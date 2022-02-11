WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Catholic Charities – February 10, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Catholic Charities – February 10, 2022

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Catholic Charities Chautauqua County District Director Melanie Ricketts about the organization’s annual Appeal as well as services offered.

 


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.