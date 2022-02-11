[LISTEN] Community Matters – Catholic Charities – February 10, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Catholic Charities Chautauqua County District Director Melanie Ricketts about the organization’s annual Appeal as well as services offered.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Catholic Charities Chautauqua County District Director Melanie Ricketts about the organization’s annual Appeal as well as services offered.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply