[LISTEN] Community Matters – CCIDA 2022 Annual Report – January 26, 2023

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) CEO and Deputy County Executive of Economic Development Mark Geise presents the 2022 CCIDA Annual Report.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) CEO and Deputy County Executive of Economic Development Mark Geise presents the 2022 CCIDA Annual Report.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply