WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua County Dept. of Mental Hygiene – May 12, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua County Dept. of Mental Hygiene – May 12, 2022

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke about Mental Health Awareness Month with Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene‘s Trish McClennan and Rachel Ludwig.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.