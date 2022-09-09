[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua County Humane Society – September 8, 2022

Chautauqua County Humane Society Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia updates us on the “Walk 4 Paws” as well as how you can get involved in fostering cats.
