[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua Rails To Trails – December 2, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Chautauqua Rails to Trails President Bill Ward and President Emeritus Jim Fincher on a new trail project that is being developed in the town of Carroll.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Chautauqua Rails to Trails President Bill Ward and President Emeritus Jim Fincher on a new trail project that is being developed in the town of Carroll.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply