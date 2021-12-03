WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua Rails To Trails – December 2, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Chautauqua Rails to Trails President Bill Ward and President Emeritus Jim Fincher on a new trail project that is being developed in the town of Carroll.


