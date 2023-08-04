WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Chuck Schumer – August 3, 2023

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chuck Schumer – August 3, 2023

By Leave a Comment

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announces almost a billion dollars in funding for upstate hospitals.

U.S. Majority Senate Leader Chuck Schumer makes announcement about upstate hospital funding (August 2, 2023)


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.