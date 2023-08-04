[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chuck Schumer – August 3, 2023 August 4, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announces almost a billion dollars in funding for upstate hospitals. U.S. Majority Senate Leader Chuck Schumer makes announcement about upstate hospital funding (August 2, 2023) Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply