[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chuck Schumer – September 18, 2025

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is demanding action to extend the Affordable Care Act premium tax credits that are set to expire this month that he says will raise healthcare costs for thousands of New Yorkers.


Recent News

