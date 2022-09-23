[LISTEN] Community Matters – City Council Public Forum – September 22, 2022

The Jamestown City Council held a public forum on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Christ First United Methodist Church in Jamestown. We bring you the proceedings here.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
The Jamestown City Council held a public forum on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Christ First United Methodist Church in Jamestown. We bring you the proceedings here.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply