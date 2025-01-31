WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Congressman Langworthy Gives Briefing on Immigration – January 28, 2025

Congressman Nick Langworthy gave a press briefing on Tuesday, January 28 about targeted deportation efforts by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Western New York.

Congressman Nick Langworthy is joined by Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone and County Executive PJ Wendel to discuss Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities in WNY (January 28, 2025)


