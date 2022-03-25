WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Crystal Surdyk – March 24, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk about various programs offered by the City for home renovation and rehabilitation.

Crystal Surdyk


