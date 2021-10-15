[LISTEN] Community Matters – Diana Scott – October 14, 2021 October 15, 2021 By WRFA Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley speaks with local business owner Diana Scott about her plans to bring a multi-week Artisan Holiday Bazaar to downtown Jamestown. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
