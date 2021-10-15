WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Diana Scott – October 14, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley speaks with local business owner Diana Scott about her plans to bring a multi-week Artisan Holiday Bazaar to downtown Jamestown.


