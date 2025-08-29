WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Distraction Free Learning Policy High School Presentation – August 28, 2025

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Distraction Free Learning Policy High School Presentation – August 28, 2025

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown High School Principal Allyson Smith presented to the Jamestown School Board on August 26, 2025 how the state ban on internet enabled devices in the school will be handled.

Pictured are the Yondr pouch that Jamestown High School students will use to store internet-enabled devices along with one of the pouch unlocking devices.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.