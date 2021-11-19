[LISTEN] Community Matters – Doug Champ – November 18, 2021 November 19, 2021 By WRFA Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown resident Doug Champ on the City Budget and the Board of Public Utilities. Doug Champ Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
